Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 05:33 PM BdST
Biswa Ijtema will be held in one phase instead of two, the government has said after a meeting with Tabligh leaders.
The congregation of Sunni muslims will be held over three days starting from Feb 15, said State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah on Thursday.
