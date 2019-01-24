Home > Bangladesh

Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 05:33 PM BdST

Biswa Ijtema will be held in one phase instead of two, the government has said after a meeting with Tabligh leaders.

The congregation of Sunni muslims will be held over three days starting from Feb 15, said State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah on Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nurses, workers square off at BSMMU

Electric vehicles to be legalised

A view of the Thengar Char island in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, February 2, 2017. Reuters

UN official to visit Bhashan Char

23 DGHS clerks face action for ‘corruption’

New govt tells US about priories

Farhad made PM’s special assistant

DUCSU polls on Mar 11

Tribute pours in for musician Bulbul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.