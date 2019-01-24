Home > Bangladesh

RAB, police shoot dead three 'suspects' in night raids in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 12:24 PM BdST

Three people have died in Cox’s Bazar during alleged shootouts with police and the Rapid Action Battalion on early Thursday.

The “gun battles” took place at Khurer Mukh in Teknaf’s Sabrang Union and Matarbari of Moheshkhali, according to law-enforcing officials.  

Of those killed during the late night raids, two were suspected of drug trafficking and the other was allegedly a pirate.

Their identities could not be immediately verified by the law enforcers, who said they recovered methamphetamine pill ‘Yaba’, firearms and ammunition.  

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, raided Khurer Mukh, an area lining the Marine Drive, after being tipped-off about “a big Yaba haul coming through there”, said RAB-7 Teknaf camp Commander Lt Mirza Shahed Mahtab. 

“The traffickers began shooting at the RAB personnel, who retaliated by returning fire. After the firing stopped, we found two dead bodies,” he said.

The men were declared dead by doctors at Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.  “RAB found 50,000 Yaba tablets, two pistols, three magazines, one gun and four bullets,” said the RAB official.

Meanwhile, police said they shot dead “a known pirate” while exchanging fire with a pirate gang in Matarbari.

The man was declared dead at Moheshkhali Upazila Health Complex, said Moheshkhali Police Station OC Probhash Chandra Dhar.

OC Dhar said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site, but could not name the deceased suspect. He also could not provide a figure for the number of weapons recovered by police.

