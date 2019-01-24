Police file charges accusing two of murder, attempted rape of two children in Demra  

The charges were submitted to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court on Thursday, sixteen days after the children were found dead.

Police had arrested ceramics worker Golam Mostofa and his cousin Azizul Baowani by conducting raids at Jatrabari and Demra a day after the bodies were discovered.

The two are facing charges for murder, attempted rape and concealing evidence under the Penal Code and the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, said Demra Police Sub-inspector Shah Alam, the case’s investigating officer.

The two men have confessed to the crime in testimonies provided before a judge and thirty witnesses have been listed to testify against them, he said.

The dead bodies of Faria Akhter Dola, 5, and Nusrat Jahan, 4, were found under a bed in Mostofa’s home on Jan 7, hours after they went missing from near their home in Konapara.

Police said the Mostofa and Azizul lured the children to the house by saying they will buy them lipsticks. The two tried to rape the children after smoking Yaba and putting on loud music.

But the children began to scream and were strangled to death with a gamcha. The two then decided to hide the bodies under a bed.