Nurses, workers square off at Bangabandhu Medical University

An altercation between a nurse’s husband and a fourth-grade hospital employee sparked a protest from nurses at the hospital Thursday morning.

The main entrance to the Block-C of the hospital was temporarily closed causing difficulties in moving patients around the hospital.

Hospital workers said the argument between the nurse’s husband and the staff member created a tense atmosphere between the two sides.

Nurses subsequently joined together in calling for the fourth-grade worker to be sacked by the authorities.

Later, other fourth-grade employees of the hospital gathered in front of the main entrance to Block-C which had been closed momentarily to prevent matters from escalating.

“Emotions were running high on both sides and the police and Ansar personnel had to keep matters in check,” Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com.

“The two sides have now agreed to raise their demands with the hospital authorities.”