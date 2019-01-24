Nurses, workers square off at Bangabandhu Medical University
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 03:34 PM BdST
Services at Block-C of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University have resumed after the cooling of a standoff between nurses and other staff members.
An altercation between a nurse’s husband and a fourth-grade hospital employee sparked a protest from nurses at the hospital Thursday morning.
The main entrance to the Block-C of the hospital was temporarily closed causing difficulties in moving patients around the hospital.
Nurses subsequently joined together in calling for the fourth-grade worker to be sacked by the authorities.
Later, other fourth-grade employees of the hospital gathered in front of the main entrance to Block-C which had been closed momentarily to prevent matters from escalating.
“Emotions were running high on both sides and the police and Ansar personnel had to keep matters in check,” Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com.
“The two sides have now agreed to raise their demands with the hospital authorities.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nurses, workers square off at Bangabandhu Medical University
- Authorities not sure if main suspect in 1988 Laldighi killing is alive or dead
- RAB, police shoot dead three 'suspects' in night raids at Cox’s Bazar
- Habiganj woman ‘choked to death’ by family members: police
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- UN special rapporteur on Rohingya to visit Bhashan Char island
- ACC seeks action against 23 health directorate employees for alleged corruption
- Dhaka briefs Washington about new government priorities
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Dhaka University announces election to its Central Students Union after three decades
Most Read
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- Syed Ashraf’s brother Shafayet collects AL nomination form for Kishoreganj-1
- Hasina on Foreign Policy list of 100 top Global Thinkers of the decade
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour