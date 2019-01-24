Hasina to address nation Friday as her fourth term starts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 09:39 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina is going to address the nation for the first time after taking charge for the fourth term.
The prime minister will address the nation at 7:30pm on Friday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
The speech will be broadcast on TV and radio.
Hasina took oath of office for the third consecutive term on Jan 7 after the Awami League won the Dec 30 elections with absolute majority.
She was elected prime minister for the first time in 1996 and returned to power in 2008.
