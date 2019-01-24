Home > Bangladesh

Habiganj woman ‘choked to death’ by family members: police

  Habiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2019 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 10:30 AM BdST

A woman in Habiganj has been choked to death by family members, police have said.

Rojina Akhter, 26, was married to one Shamim Miah and lived in Sadar Upazila’s Gourangerchak village. She was killed around 11pm Wednesday.

Police have detained for questioning Salma Akhter, who is wife of Shafikul Islam, a brother of the victim’s husband. 

Rojina had a long dispute with her husband’s elder brother Abdul Wadud Miah, which led to an argument on Wednesday, said Habiganj Sadar Police Station Sub-inspector Shahid Miah.

“At one point of the argument, Wadud, Salma Akhter and other members of the family choked her to death,” said the police officer.  

After finding out about the incident, police recovered Rojina’s body and sent it for autopsy at Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hopsital.

Wadud is absconding since the incident, said SI Shahid.    

