Home > Bangladesh

GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 05:40 PM BdST

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has complained about a seat assigned for her in court during a hearing of the GATCO graft case.  

She said she could not see the judge from her seat behind a clerk and said: “I’m not staying here. I will leave this place.”

The former prime minister, already jailed for graft in two other cases, had returned to the courtroom on Thursday after being absent “due to a foot rash”.  

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nurses, workers square off at BSMMU

Electric vehicles to be legalised

A view of the Thengar Char island in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, February 2, 2017. Reuters

UN official to visit Bhashan Char

23 DGHS clerks face action for ‘corruption’

New govt tells US about priories

Farhad made PM’s special assistant

DUCSU polls on Mar 11

Tribute pours in for musician Bulbul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.