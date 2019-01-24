GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 05:40 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has complained about a seat assigned for her in court during a hearing of the GATCO graft case.
She said she could not see the judge from her seat behind a clerk and said: “I’m not staying here. I will leave this place.”
The former prime minister, already jailed for graft in two other cases, had returned to the courtroom on Thursday after being absent “due to a foot rash”.
More to follow
