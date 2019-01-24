Home > Bangladesh

Ansar commandant caught while offering kickback to official, says ACC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2019 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 07:50 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has caught an Ansar commandant of Nilphamari district while he was allegedly offering kickback.

Ashiqur Rahman, a Bangladesh Civil Service officer who was previously the commander of Ansar Battalion 17 in Bandarban, went to the ACC’s Chattogram office on Thursday.

He offered an official of the watchdog Tk 1,00,000, to clear his name of the allegations of corruption, according to ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee.

The ACC’s Assistant Director Zafar Sadeq Shiblee was investigating the allegation of irregularities in a tender against the Ansar leader.

“Ashikur was arrested in Zafar Sadeq's office in Chattogram on Thursday morning,” said Bhattacharya.

"As part of the investigation, the Nilphamari district Ansar commandant was summoned to the ACC’s Chattogram office. He came and offered the cash to settle the issue,” he told bdnews24.com.

Then, he said, the investigation officer informed the incident to his superiors. “The executive magistrate of Chattogram district administration with the help of commission officials caught him with the cash."

The ACC has been investigating a case against Ashikur in Double Mooring Police Station, said ACC Director General (Administration) Mohammad Munir Chowdhury.

The national anti-graft has also arrested three former officials of state-owned Janata Bank in connection with the money embezzlement.

The arrestees are the bank’s Patuakhali New Market branch's former assistant executive officers Meer Jalal Uddin and Md Nazrul Islam, and former assistant manager of the same branch Md Abdul Ali.

