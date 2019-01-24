Home > Bangladesh

ACC seeks action against 23 health directorate employees for alleged corruption

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2019 02:15 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 02:15 AM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has sought action against 23 employees of the Directorate General of Health Services who have made fortunes allegedly through  corruption.

The 23 employees made a “strong racket of corruption” for a long time, the ACC said in a letter to the health services secretary on Wednesday.

The anti-graft watchdog recommended immediate transfer and departmental action against them.

The national agency is investigating the 23 after receiving a “huge number” of complaints against them, an official of the commission told bdnews24.com.

The ACC has bolstered its crackdown on corruption after the formation of the new government headed by Sheikh Hasina following her reelection for the third consecutive term.

The ruling Awami League said putting an end to the menace on the top of its election agenda.

As part of the crackdown, the ACC conducted drives in 11 hospitals and found 40 percent of the doctors absent on Monday.

Its Director General Munir Chowdhury on that day said the health sector will be under the commission’s radar. 

On Tuesday, the authorities put 25 plots and houses of Abjal Hossain, a DGHS clerk, and his wife Rubina Khanom, who had worked as a stenographer at the directorate two decades ago.

The couple allegedly bought the plots and houses, including 15 in Dhaka, with corrupt money.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

New govt tells US about priories

Farhad made PM’s special assistant

DUCSU polls on Mar 11

Tribute pours in for musician Bulbul

HC orders bail settlement for Khaleda

Unipay2u chairman, MD jailed for scam

Babu dissatisfied over book fair plans

Sixth Padma Bridge span installed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.