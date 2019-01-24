ACC seeks action against 23 health directorate employees for alleged corruption

The 23 employees made a “strong racket of corruption” for a long time, the ACC said in a letter to the health services secretary on Wednesday.

The anti-graft watchdog recommended immediate transfer and departmental action against them.

The national agency is investigating the 23 after receiving a “huge number” of complaints against them, an official of the commission told bdnews24.com.

The ACC has bolstered its crackdown on corruption after the formation of the new government headed by Sheikh Hasina following her reelection for the third consecutive term.

The ruling Awami League said putting an end to the menace on the top of its election agenda.

As part of the crackdown, the ACC conducted drives in 11 hospitals and found 40 percent of the doctors absent on Monday.

Its Director General Munir Chowdhury on that day said the health sector will be under the commission’s radar.

On Tuesday, the authorities put 25 plots and houses of Abjal Hossain, a DGHS clerk, and his wife Rubina Khanom, who had worked as a stenographer at the directorate two decades ago.

The couple allegedly bought the plots and houses, including 15 in Dhaka, with corrupt money.