UAE Ambassador Almheiri meets Momen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 01:35 AM BdST
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed Saed Hmaid Almheiri has met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Almheiri conveyed to the foreign minister greetings and best wishes of his counterpart, the foreign minister of the UAE, and discussed issues of bilateral relations.
The foreign minister expressed happiness at the enhanced engagement between Bangladesh and the UAE in the recent months and hoped for further expansion of the cooperation in the area of human resources, trade and investment, civil aviation, defence and other potential areas for the socio-economic development.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern as well as on cooperation in different multilateral platforms.
The foreign minister assured the UAE envoy of Bangladesh’s cooperation and support in bilateral and international arena.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UAE Ambassador Almheiri meets Momen
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Husband, 3 others sentenced to death for killing housewife Sumi in Sirajganj
- Dhaka North mayoral by-polls and election to Kishoreganj-1 parliamentary seat on Feb 28
- SC upholds ex-forests chief Osman Gani's 12-year jail term
- ‘Tortured’ woman slays drunken husband with a saw in Chattogram
- School-bound teenager killed in road crash in Chattogram
- Better surveillance will improve progress, quality of project implementation: PM
- Kamrun Nahar appointed as secretary to Women and Children’s Affairs Ministry
- 31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ by BSF after attempt to enter Bangladesh
Most Read
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- West questions elections, human rights record to get facilities: Bangladesh FM
- Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League
- 31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ by BSF after attempt to enter Bangladesh
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry