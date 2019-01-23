Home > Bangladesh

UAE Ambassador Almheiri meets Momen

Published: 23 Jan 2019 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 01:35 AM BdST

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed Saed Hmaid Almheiri has met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Almheiri conveyed to the foreign minister greetings and best wishes of his counterpart, the foreign minister of the UAE, and discussed issues of bilateral relations.

The foreign minister expressed happiness at the enhanced engagement between Bangladesh and the UAE in the recent months and hoped for further expansion of the cooperation in the area of human resources, trade and investment, civil aviation, defence and other potential areas for the socio-economic development.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern as well as on cooperation in different multilateral platforms.

The foreign minister assured the UAE envoy of Bangladesh’s cooperation and support in bilateral and international arena.

