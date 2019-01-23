Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur

The driver of an auto-rickshaw and six passengers, who belong to one family, were killed after a truck rammed into the three-wheeler around 5:00am on the Lakshmipur-Chandraganj Highway, police said.

The family members were headed to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital to see ‘Antar’, a local leader of the Chhatra League, said Chandraganj Highway Police Inspector Shahjahan Khan.

They have been identified as Antar’s father Shah Alam, mother Nasima, eight-year-old brother Amid, grandmother Shamsunnahar, aunt Rokeya and her son Rubel. Antar had been hospitalised on Tuesday night after being injured in an attack by assailants.

Noor Hossain Shohagh was driving the auto-rickshaw.

The Chittagong-bound truck, laden with goods from Lakshmipur, was speeding through the early morning fog when it collided head on with the auto-rickshaw, killing the driver and all passengers, said Inspector Shahjahan.