Padma Bridge gets sixth span
Munshiganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 03:01 PM BdST
One more span has been installed on the Padma Bridge at its Zajira point making a 1,050-metre stretch of the “dream bridge” visible.
The installation of the span on the 36th and 37th piers began at 10.00 am on Wednesday, said Md Humayun Kabir, an engineer in the Bridges Division.
Earlier, five spans were installed between the 37th and 42nd pillars, connecting the bridge to Zajira point in Shariatpur.
The construction of the bridge has been going on speedily as 72 percent work of the project has already been completed, according to the bridge authorities. They are expected to end the installation of all spans this year.
The sixth span at the Zajira point was expected to be set up earlier. But there was not enough water in the river to take the span weighing about 3,000 tonnes from the workshop, Kabir said.
The span weighing about 3,000 tonnes was hauled by a floating crane to Zajira point on Tuesday from the specialised workshop jetty at Kumarbhog for the installation.
But the Mawa point will face strong currents in the rainy season, which might make the installation of the pillar difficult.
So, the bridge authorities are trying to finish the piling work for all the pillars at the Mawa point before the rainy season.
