Music composer Alauddin Ali in hospital
Music composer Alauddin Ali has been admitted to a hospital for respiratory problems.
The 67-year-old is being treated in the intensive care unit of Mohakhali’s Universal Medical College and Hospital. His family members rushed him to the hospital on Tuesday midnight.
“There has been no change in the patient's condition since he was admitted in the hospital. It will become clearer once we have his test results,” said Aminul Islam, a hospital official.
Alauddin Ali, who won the National Film Award no less than eight times, composed music for more than three hundred films during his 44-year-long career.
He was born in Munshiganj on Dec 24 of 1952.
While speaking to reporters, Ali’s daughter and singer Alif Alauddin urged prayers for her father.
