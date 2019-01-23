Home > Bangladesh

Man gets life imprisonment for raping child in Kushtia

   

A Kushtia court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a child.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi Mohammad Moshiar Rahman passed the verdict on Wednesday.

Manzurul Islam, the man convicted in the nine-year-old case, is on the run. The judge also ordered Islam to pay Tk 100,000 as fine.

The rape happened in Daulatpur Upazila’s Bracpur village on May 15 of 2010, said state prosecutor Anup Kumar Nandi.

The trial proceedings began after the police submitted the case’s charge sheet on Aug 7 that year.

