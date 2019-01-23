Gunfight between rival Awami League groups leaves 15 injured in Noakhali

Several shops and business offices at Khalifarhat market under Dadpur union were vandalised during the clashes on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured include ‘Shanto’, 10, ‘Solaiman’, 28, ‘Sumon’, 23, ‘Jasim’, 45, Ohid Ulla, 30, ‘Masud’, 35, ‘Manju’, 22, ‘Zia’, 20, Monir Ahmad, 60, and ‘Sabuj’, 23.

Ten of the injured were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital with bullet wounds, doctor Masudur Rahman told bdnews24.com. All were out of danger, he added.

Sudharam Police Station OC Anwar Hossain said police went to the market immediately after the clash and sent the injured to the hospital.

Police were trying to arrest those involved in the clash, he added.

Locals said the clashes erupted between the followers of Sadar Upazila Awami League Youth and Sport Affairs Secretary Mizanur Rahman Shipon and local Awami League leader and union council member Zahir Uddin following a longstanding dispute over control of the area.

Zahir was shot at his hand by his rivals a few days before the Dec 30 general election.

Seven of Shipon’s supporters appeared in court on Tuesday for the hearing of a case over the pre-election shooting and the court sent three of them to jail.

Shipon alleged Zahir and his associates ‘Rashid’, ‘Rasel’, and ‘Rahim’ opened fire on his supporters when they were returning home from the court.

The attack led to the injuries of innocent people, Shipon alleged.

In response to the allegation brought by Shipon, Zahir said Shipon and his men attacked his people in an attempt to kill them.