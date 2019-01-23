Gunfight between rival Awami League groups leaves 15 injured in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 03:44 AM BdST
At least 15 people, including a 10-year-old boy, have been injured in a gunfight between two rival factions of the ruling Awami League in Noakhali’s Sadar Upazila.
Several shops and business offices at Khalifarhat market under Dadpur union were vandalised during the clashes on Tuesday afternoon.
The injured include ‘Shanto’, 10, ‘Solaiman’, 28, ‘Sumon’, 23, ‘Jasim’, 45, Ohid Ulla, 30, ‘Masud’, 35, ‘Manju’, 22, ‘Zia’, 20, Monir Ahmad, 60, and ‘Sabuj’, 23.
Ten of the injured were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital with bullet wounds, doctor Masudur Rahman told bdnews24.com. All were out of danger, he added.
Sudharam Police Station OC Anwar Hossain said police went to the market immediately after the clash and sent the injured to the hospital.
Police were trying to arrest those involved in the clash, he added.
Locals said the clashes erupted between the followers of Sadar Upazila Awami League Youth and Sport Affairs Secretary Mizanur Rahman Shipon and local Awami League leader and union council member Zahir Uddin following a longstanding dispute over control of the area.
Zahir was shot at his hand by his rivals a few days before the Dec 30 general election.
Seven of Shipon’s supporters appeared in court on Tuesday for the hearing of a case over the pre-election shooting and the court sent three of them to jail.
Shipon alleged Zahir and his associates ‘Rashid’, ‘Rasel’, and ‘Rahim’ opened fire on his supporters when they were returning home from the court.
The attack led to the injuries of innocent people, Shipon alleged.
In response to the allegation brought by Shipon, Zahir said Shipon and his men attacked his people in an attempt to kill them.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UAE Ambassador Almheiri meets Momen
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Husband, 3 others sentenced to death for killing housewife Sumi in Sirajganj
- Dhaka North mayoral by-polls and election to Kishoreganj-1 parliamentary seat on Feb 28
- SC upholds ex-forests chief Osman Gani's 12-year jail term
- ‘Tortured’ woman slays drunken husband with a saw in Chattogram
- School-bound teenager killed in road crash in Chattogram
- Better surveillance will improve progress, quality of project implementation: PM
- Kamrun Nahar appointed as secretary to Women and Children’s Affairs Ministry
- 31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ by BSF after attempt to enter Bangladesh
Most Read
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- West questions elections, human rights record to get facilities: Bangladesh FM
- Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League
- 31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ by BSF after attempt to enter Bangladesh
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry