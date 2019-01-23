CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 08:07 PM BdST
Shah Ali Farhad of the Centre for Research and Information or CRI has been appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s special assistant.
He has been appointed on contract with the status of deputy secretary, the public administration ministry said in a notice issued on Wednesday.
He will be in this position subject to the tenure of the prime minister or her satisfaction, it added.
A barrister by training, Farhad is a senior analyst at the CRI, the ruling Awami League’s research wing.
He is also a member of the party’s international affairs sub-committee. He regularly writes op-eds for bdnews24.com.
In a Facebook post, he thanked Hasina for “giving me this prestigious opportunity”.
“The responsibility is immense. I seek all of your prayers and assistance to honestly and successfully deliver on the trust she has bestowed on me,” he wrote.
