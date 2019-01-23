CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant

He has been appointed on contract with the status of deputy secretary, the public administration ministry said in a notice issued on Wednesday.

He will be in this position subject to the tenure of the prime minister or her satisfaction, it added.

A barrister by training, Farhad is a senior analyst at the CRI, the ruling Awami League’s research wing.

He is also a member of the party’s international affairs sub-committee. He regularly writes op-eds for bdnews24.com.

In a Facebook post, he thanked Hasina for “giving me this prestigious opportunity”.

“The responsibility is immense. I seek all of your prayers and assistance to honestly and successfully deliver on the trust she has bestowed on me,” he wrote.