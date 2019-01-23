Home > Bangladesh

CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2019 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 08:07 PM BdST

Shah Ali Farhad of the Centre for Research and Information or CRI has been appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s special assistant.

He has been appointed on contract with the status of deputy secretary, the public administration ministry said in a notice issued on Wednesday.

He will be in this position subject to the tenure of the prime minister or her satisfaction, it added.

A barrister by training, Farhad is a senior analyst at the CRI, the ruling Awami League’s research wing.

He is also a member of the party’s international affairs sub-committee. He regularly writes op-eds for bdnews24.com.

In a Facebook post, he thanked Hasina for “giving me this prestigious opportunity”.

“The responsibility is immense. I seek all of your prayers and assistance to honestly and successfully deliver on the trust she has bestowed on me,” he wrote.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Farhad made PM’s special assistant

DUCSU polls on Mar 11

Tribute pours in for musician Bulbul

HC orders bail settlement for Khaleda

Unipay2u chairman, MD jailed for scam

Babu dissatisfied over book fair plans

Sixth Padma Bridge span installed

Musician Alauddin Ali in hospital

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.