Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
Published: 23 Jan 2019 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 05:06 PM BdST
The Biswa Ijtema will be held in February because the factions in Tabligh Jamaat have resolved their conflict over the congregation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.
He made the announcement after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the leaders of the two factions within the Sunni organisation on Wednesday.
The Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, was postponed after the two factions announced different schedules in December last year.
“They have resolved their differences, leaving behind all resentment. They will organise the Ijtema together in February. Representatives from both sides will meet the state minister for religious affairs tomorrow to fix the dates,” he told reporters at the ministry.
The Biswa Ijtema is organised on the banks of river Turag at Tongi in January every year, but conflict between the factions last year forced a postponement by authorities.
The meeting on Wednesday was attended by Tabligh executive council member Engineer Wasequl Islam who was representing the faction following Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, grandson of Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Kandhalvi who established the Tabligh in 1920.
In response to a question, Home Minister Kamal said Saad Kandhalvi, a member of the Tabligh Jamaat’s Supreme Council based in New Delhi, will not be attending Ijtema this year as per a decision taken in the meeting.
The other faction, followers of the Deoband movement, was represented by Tabligh executive council member Jubay Ahmed in the meeting.
Others who attended the talks at the Home Ministry are: Sholakia Imam Farid Uddin Masud, State minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah, inspector General of Police Mohammad Javed Patwary, Rapid Action Battalion Director General Benzir Ahmed and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Miah.
After the meeting, some leaders of the Tabligh factions were seen embracing each other and weeping in the home ministry’s veranda.
Tabligh is now the largest organisation of Sunni Muslims in the Indian subcontinent with its headquarters, referred to as the Markaz, in New Delhi.
