‘Tortured’ woman slays drunken husband with a saw in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 04:11 PM BdST

A woman in Chattogram’s Mirsharai Upazila has killed her husband by running a saw over his throat.

She was reportedly abused by her alcoholic husband Sanatan Majumder.

Jorarganj Police Station OC Iftekhar Hassan said that the police arrested Lucky Majumder immediately after she killed her husband at Dewanpur Banik Para on Monday mid-night.

The body of the 44-year-old man was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy. The police have filed a case.

"Sanatan often used to beat up his wife when he was drunk. He beat her again on Monday night,” the OC told bdnews24.com.

"Lucky first hit her husband on the head with a piece of wood. Later, she killed him by running a saw over his throat. She admitted to the crime during the primary interrogations,” said OC Hassan. 

