School-bound teenager killed in road crash in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2019 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 03:37 PM BdST

A teenager has died in a road accident while on his way to school in Chattogram’s Dhanialapara.

Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, an eighth grader, was killed when the tempo he was travelling on collided head on with an auto-rickshaw around 10am Tuesday, police have said.

Mahmud was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Doublemooring Police Station OC AKM Mohiuddin Selim.

“The tempo collided with the auto-rickshaw on its way up the Kodomtali flyover,” said OC Selim. “The driver of the auto-rickshaw has been arrested.”

Mahmudur, son of bank official, was a student of the Chittagong Collegiate School.

