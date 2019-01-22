School-bound teenager killed in road crash in Chattogram

Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, an eighth grader, was killed when the tempo he was travelling on collided head on with an auto-rickshaw around 10am Tuesday, police have said.

Mahmud was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Doublemooring Police Station OC AKM Mohiuddin Selim.

“The tempo collided with the auto-rickshaw on its way up the Kodomtali flyover,” said OC Selim. “The driver of the auto-rickshaw has been arrested.”

Mahmudur, son of bank official, was a student of the Chittagong Collegiate School.