RAB detains suspected militant from village in Chapainawabganj

  Chapainawabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2019 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 11:23 AM BdST

A suspected militant has been detained from Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj.

Monirul Islam was held from Shibnarayanpur village during a raid by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB on early Tuesday.

The elite police unit began conducting raids at the village after being informed that militants with links to the 2016 terror attack on Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery were hiding there, said RAB-5 commander Lt Colonel Mahbubul Alam. 

At least 15 households in the village were raided between 3:00am to 8:00 am. Several suspects fled their hideouts after sensing an imminent raid, said Lt Col Alam.  

Monirul has been detained for questioning, he said.

