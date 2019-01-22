Protracted Rohingya crisis might threaten peace, stability in the region: FM tells UNHCR
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 02:01 AM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has told the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) the protracted presence of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh might threaten the peace and stability of the region and beyond.
He urged the international community including UNHCR to give their best efforts for the early repatriation of the Rohingya people with dignity and safety.
Momen made the comment when newly appointed Country Representative of the UNHCR Steven Corliss presented his credentials to him at the foreign ministry on Monday.
Corliss replaces Shinji Kubo as UNHCR Country Representative in Bangladesh.
He had served as the Special Adviser to the High Commissioner on Internal Displacement at the UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva before assuming the charges in Dhaka.
Highlighting the Prime Minister’s three points proposal during the last UN General Assembly and the recommendations of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar and the Kofi Annan Commission, Momen urged The UNHCR representative to emphasise addressing the root causes of the Rohingya crisis.
Corliss said during his visit to Cox’s Bazar, the Rohingyas he met all wanted to go back to their country. He emphasised sustainability of the return of the Rohingyas.
The foreign minister assured him of full support to the UNHCR, which he lauded as a “very credible” organisation.
