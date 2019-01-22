President Hamid mourns musician, freedom fighter Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul

"The death of Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul is a great loss for culture in our country. He will forever remain in the hearts of the people for his outstanding creations,” said the president in a message on Tuesday.

He offered his prayers seeking salvation for the deceased legend and offered his condolences to his aggrieved family.

Bulbul died on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack at his home in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar. His family rushed him to Aysha Memorial Hospital in Mohakhali where the doctors declared him dead.

The artist had long been battling heart disease and underwent surgery at the National Heart Institute for artery blockage last year.

He was 63 years old.