Momen hopes China will stand by Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya crisis

He shared his thoughts about Bangladesh’s foreign policy in the next five years and the strategy to settle the unresolved issues on bdnews24.com’s Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live on Monday night.

The new foreign minister joined his host, bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Khalidi, hours after attending the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

“There is no final word in diplomacy and politics. I believe we will be able to overcome (Rohingya crisis), because all the countries are with us,” he said about China’s role in resolving the crisis.

The support of China, a close ally of Myanmar, is seen crucial to ending the Rohingya crisis triggered by the latest exodus of refugees which started around one and a half years ago.

Around 400,000 Rohingya Muslims had already been residing in Bangladesh after fleeing decades of persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

More than 700,000 other members of the ethnic minority group joined them in Bangladesh after Myanmar launched a military operation in the Rakhine State on Aug 25, 2017.

Bangladesh and Myanmar have signed an agreement to deport the Rohingyas to their homeland, but the process is yet to start.

“The Rohingya crisis is very complex and difficult for us (to resolve). Despite being a friendly country, Myanmar holds the Rohingyas in very low esteem. We have made many arrangements. But these are slow,” Momen said.

“I am always an optimist. I believe we will be able to resolve the crisis,” said Momen, who had worked for a long time as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN.

If the crisis lingers on, it will be a problem for all the neighbouring states in the region - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, India and others, Momen said.

“There will be instability if the crisis prolongs. And instability will pose problems for all,” he added.

Momen, brother of former finance minister AMA Muhith, has become an MP by winning his first public vote. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later entrusted him with the crucial ministry.