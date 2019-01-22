KOICA President Lee pledges to continue cooperation with Bangladesh

Mikyung Lee is the first president who is visiting Bangladesh.

On Monday, she met Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and restated the commitment of the Korean government “to catalyze socio-economic development” for the people of Bangladesh.

According to the country partnership strategy from 2016 to 2020, KOICA is supporting the government to implement the 7th five-year plan and achieve SDGs, focusing on the priorities areas of education, transportation, public health and ICT (innovation).

KOICA is currently supporting more than 20 development projects in these areas for accelerating local development in Bangladesh.

Establishment of the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education, developing e-government master plan for digital Bangladesh and establishing 100 IT labs in secondary schools in Dhaka are a few of its notable contributions to Bangladesh.

Besides bilateral ODA, KOICA arranges capacity building invitational training programmes for government officials and dispatches World Friends Korea Volunteers for enhancing local capacity.

President Lee mentioned the strong ties between two countries and took pride in KOICA’s support to over 2000 graduates and trainees, who attended master’s programme and training in Korea and nearly 600 oversees volunteers, deployed in Bangladesh, who contributed in nursing, social welfare, agriculture and education.

On Tuesday, she will visit Cox’s Bazar, the largest refugee camp in the world, to attend an inauguration ceremony, organised by the WFP and Korean NGO JTS, for distributing relief goods to the Rohingya refugees.

Lee appreciated the Bangladesh government and its people for welcoming more than 1 million Rohingya people with open border and warm heart.

She congratulated Bangladesh on holding its topmost position among the countries of South Asia in ensuring gender equality, and achieving 48th rank, for the fourth time in a row.

Bangladesh can be a role model in promoting gender equality and world peace; she remarked.

She will leave Dhaka on Tuesday.