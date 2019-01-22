Husband, 3 others sentenced to death for killing housewife Sumi in Sirajganj

Sirajganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir passed the orders on Tuesday.

The convicts are Shubir Kumar Rai, a jewellery-store owner in Sirajganj town and her husband, and his brothers Dr Sushil Kumar Rai, Sunil Kumar Rai and Monoranjan Kumar Rai.

They have also been fined Tk 100,000, said Sheikh Abdul Hamid Lablu, the state prosecutor.

According to the case dossier, Shubir had married Shumi Rani in 1999 for a dowry of Tk 500,000.

While half the dowry was paid at the time of the marriage, Shubir and his family members soon began harassing Shumi for the remainder.

On Jan 12, 2001, Shubir and his family members had beaten Shumi up before strangling her to death, according to the case.

Later, Shubir’s younger brother Monoranjan filed a general diary with police in which he stated that Shumi had died by suicide by hanging heself.

Prosecutor Abdul Hamid said Sirajganj Sadar Police SI Monirul Islam started a murder case on Jan 15, 2001.

Shumi’s father later lodged a police case against Shubir and his family.

Shubir’s mother was also accused in the case but she died during the trial.