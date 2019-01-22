Dhaka North mayoral by-polls and Kishoreganj-1 election on Feb 28

The election to the Kishoreganj-1 parliamentary constituency, which has fallen vacant following the death of Awami League leader Syed Ashraful Islam, will be held on the same day, according to the EC.

EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed announced the schedules after a commission meeting on Tuesday.

The commission is also holding the elections to the councillor post in the extended parts of the Dhaka North and South city corporations on Feb 28.

After the death of Mayor Annisul Huq on Nov 30, 2017, the EC announced that the DNCC mayoral by-polls and elections to 18 new wards under Dhaka North would be held on Feb 26 last year.

The High Court halted the elections after two union council chairmen challenged the decision to add their unions to the city corporation as wards.

The High Court issued orders to scrap the previous rule after the petitioners’ lawyer did not show up in court last Wednesday.

When the schedule was announced last year, DNCC had around 3 million voters.

Former Awami League general secretary and Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraf was re-elected MP from the Kishoreganj seat in the Dec 30 general election.

He could not take oath as an MP of the 11th parliament due to illness. The politician died at a hospital in Bangkok after a long battle with lung cancer on Jan 3.

DNCC SCHEDULE

The deadline for nomination submission for mayoral by-polls in Dhaka North and elections to the 36 new wards of the two city corporations will end on Jan 30.

The aspirants will be able to withdraw nomination until Feb 9 after scrutiny of their papers on Feb 2.

Those, who had submitted nominations before the High Court halted the elections in 2017, will have to submit papers again this time, according to Secretary Helal.

These candidates will get back their security deposit, he said.

The returning officer and assistant returning officers will remain unchanged.

KISHOREGANJ-1 SCHEDULE

The aspirants for the Kishoreganj-1 parliamentary constituency can submit their nomination papers until Jan 31.

The deadline for nomination withdrawal is Feb 10 while the EC will scrutinise the papers on Feb 3.

The commission is organising a general election, not by-polls to the seat, as Syed Ashraf could not take oath, Secretary Helal clarified.

The candidates who contested for the seat in the Dec 30 elections can submit nomination papers again, he said.