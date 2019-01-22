Home > Bangladesh

Better surveillance will improve progress, quality of project implementation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged more surveillance of ongoing project works to improve progress and quality of implementation.

She made the suggestion during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at the ENC conference hall on Tuesday.

“There has to be more surveillance for the projects we have taken up, so that these are implemented speedily and properly. Increase surveillance to enhance quality and speed of progress,” she said.

The prime minister was attending her first ECNEC meet after securing a third straight term in power.

“We want to be able to reach our target. We are now a developing nation. We have raised annual GDP growth to 7.86 percent. We have to keep moving forward if we want to maintain our progress,” she said.

“With that in mind, we must pay careful attention to the selection, preparation and implementation of projects.”

Her government is working to transform Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2021 and implement the Perspective Plan, she said. “We want to become a developed country by 2041. We must remember that goal in every work we do.”

The current poverty rate, at 21 percent, must be further reduced, she said.

“Our work must honour the trust bestowed on us by our people and transform the quality of life experienced by people at the grassroots level.” 

