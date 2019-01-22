31 Rohingya ‘taken back’ by BSF after attempt to enter Bangladesh
Thirty-one Rohingya refugees, who were waiting to enter Bangladesh from India, have gone back after spending four days near the border at Brahmanbaria’s Kasba.
The group comprising eight men, six women and 17 children were taken back by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) around 7am Tuesday, said Lt Col Muhammad Golam Kabir, chief of the 25th BGB Battalion.
The Rohingya, a minority Muslim community subjected to persecution in Myanmar, live as refugees in various parts of the world, with the largest group living in Bangladesh. Over a million Rohingya are living in camps at the southeast district of Cox’s Bazar.
After learning of reports that BSF was trying to push the group of 13 refugees to Bangladesh, the BGB took measures to stop any attempts of entry through the Kasba border.
On Monday, the BSF troopers were seen supplying the families with tents and food. Border guards of India and Bangladesh met several times over the issue, but could not reach a solution.
Gopinathpur Union Council Chairman SM Mannan had earlier told journalists that BSF was trying to push the Rohingya group into Bangladesh.
