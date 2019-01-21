Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 05:58 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) says in a report to a court that five companies permitted to sell water in bottles and jars provide ‘unhealthy and undrinkable water’.
The five brands named are Fruits and Flavous Ltd’s ‘Yummy Yummy’, Sinha Bangladesh Trades Limited’s ‘Aqua Mineral’, Crystal Food and Beverage’s ‘CFB’, Orotech Trade and Technology’s ‘Osma’ and Sree Kundeshari Pharmacy Limited’s ‘SiNMiN’.
The government institution provided the report after testing water (bottles and jars) from 15 companies under the instruction of the High Court.
Deputy Attorney General Md Mokhlesur Rahman submitted the report to the bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil on Monday.
After the hearing Robin told bdnews24.com: “The court had requested a report after testing water in bottles and jars currently sold on the market. The BSTI conducted the tests accordingly and the report states that five of the water brands tested were unhealthy and undrinkable.”
BSTI collected samples of 22 brands from the market from Jan 4 to Jan 17. The report was compiled testing 15 of the samples, said Rahman.
“The court said it would announce the steps to be taken against these companies by Feb 24. The court has also ordered reports for the seven samples still to be tested. The court has also instructed the BSTI to continue to collect and test water from markets every two weeks.”
Lawyer Shammi Akhtar had pressed a petition with the High Court in the public interest on May 27 of last year based on a Bangladesh Protidin report about the quality of water, published on May 22, 2018.
On Dec 3 the court heard the petition and instructed ‘illegal and unsafe’ jar and bottled water to be removed from stores. The BSTI and law enforcers were tasked with carrying out the order.
The court has also instructed the BSTI to submit a report within 15 days to describe the steps it has taken.
A rule was also issued by the court asking why the government’s negligence in allowing such unsafe water to be sold on the market should not be declared illegal.
Seven, including the food secretary, health secretary, the director general of the health department and the WASA managing director have been instructed to respond to the rule.
The court last week ordered a report on the quality of bottled and jar water on the market.
The court had instructed the BSTI to deliver the report in a week. It was submitted accordingly on Monday.
According to the report, the BSTI’s surveillance team has seized and destroyed 3,979 illegal or unsafe water jars. Twenty-four cases have been prepared against companies for marketing unsafe water.
