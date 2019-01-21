Meghna trawler capsize: Two bodies identified, 18 still missing
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 10:37 AM BdST
Authorities have identified two bodies, but 18 people still remain missing six days after a trawler capsized on the Meghna River in Munshiganj.
Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar-Gazaria) Khandker Ashfaquzzaman said that rescue efforts are continuing into Monday. The navy, BIWTA, police and fire service officials are still conducting operations on the Meghna River near Chandpur’s Shatnol.
The two found dead on Sunday were Rahmat Ali, 39, from Sirajganj’s Ullapara and Rafiqul Islam, 27, from Pabna’s Bhangura.
A soil-laden trawler sank on the Meghna River in Munshiganj on Jan 14 after it was struck by an oil tanker.
The trawler had 34 workers on board. Fourteen of them managed to swim to safety, but 20 went missing after the accident.
After days of searching a body surfaced in the Gazaria dock area of Munshiganj and was recovered by the fire service on Sunday morning.
A man named Sohel Rana identified the body as his brother Rahmat Ali on Sunday night at Munshiganj General Hospital.
Around 12 pm another body surfaced near the Chandpur Shatnol area.
One Saidur Rahman later identified the body as Rafiqul Islam.
There were signs of injury on Rahmat’s body, said police official Ashfaquzzaman.
“We believe he was struck by the propellers of the trawler after the accident.”
The bodies were handed over to the families and arrangements will be made to deliver them to their homes, police said.
The Munshiganj local administration has made a list of the 18 people still missing based on reports from their families.
They are Soleman Hossain, Alif Hossain, Mostofa Fakir, Nazmul Hossain-1, Zahid Hossain, Manik Hossain, Tuhin Hossain, Nazmul Hossain-2, Omor Ali, Mannaf Ali, Mosharraf Hossain, Ismail Hossain, Ruhul Amin, Azad Hossain, Amir Khan, Hasen Ali, Shafiqul and Siraj Mistry.
