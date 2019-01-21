Home > Bangladesh

Four die, two injured after bus rams autorickshaw in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2019 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 04:08 PM BdST

Four people have died and two others have been injured after an accident involving a bus and an autorickshaw in Noakhali’s Begumganj Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Mirwarishpur area around 2:30 pm on Monday, said Begumganj Police OC Firoze Hossain Molla.

Police say all of the dead, two men and two women, were autorickshaw passengers, but could not confirm any further details of their identities.

One of the injured has been admitted to Noakhali General Hospital for treatment, while the other has been transferred to Dhaka for medical care. Both of them are autorickshaw massengers.

“A Himachal Paribahan bus headed from Dhaka to Maijadi rammed an autorickshaw headed from Begumganj to Sonaimurai, causing the accident,” OC Molla said.  

