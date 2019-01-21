Four die, two injured after bus rams autorickshaw in Noakhali

The accident occurred in the Mirwarishpur area around 2:30 pm on Monday, said Begumganj Police OC Firoze Hossain Molla.

Police say all of the dead, two men and two women, were autorickshaw passengers, but could not confirm any further details of their identities.

One of the injured has been admitted to Noakhali General Hospital for treatment, while the other has been transferred to Dhaka for medical care. Both of them are autorickshaw massengers.

“A Himachal Paribahan bus headed from Dhaka to Maijadi rammed an autorickshaw headed from Begumganj to Sonaimurai, causing the accident,” OC Molla said.