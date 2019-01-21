Home > Bangladesh

EC to sit Tuesday to decide Kishoreganj-1 seat after Syed Ashraf’s death

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2019 04:53 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 04:53 AM BdST

The Election Commission is sitting Tuesday to decide on the Kishoreganj-1 seat which has fallen vacant after the death of Awami League leader Syed Ashraful Islam.

Proposals on the by-elections to the parliamentary constituency will be placed in the meeting, EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com on Sunday.   

“The election schedule will be announced on that day if the commission decides on it,” he added.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury officially notified the commission last week about the death of Syed Ashraf, who was reelected MP from the seat in the Dec 30 general election.

The commission will consider the SSC exams from Feb 2 to Feb 26 and Upazila council polls from the beginning of March to set the date of the vote to the Kishoreganj seat.

Former Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraf died at a hospital in Bangkok after a long battle with lung cancer. He could not take oath as an MP of the 11th parliament due to illness.

