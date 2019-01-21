EC to sit Tuesday to decide Kishoreganj-1 seat after Syed Ashraf’s death
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 04:53 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 04:53 AM BdST
The Election Commission is sitting Tuesday to decide on the Kishoreganj-1 seat which has fallen vacant after the death of Awami League leader Syed Ashraful Islam.
Proposals on the by-elections to the parliamentary constituency will be placed in the meeting, EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
“The election schedule will be announced on that day if the commission decides on it,” he added.
The commission will consider the SSC exams from Feb 2 to Feb 26 and Upazila council polls from the beginning of March to set the date of the vote to the Kishoreganj seat.
Former Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraf died at a hospital in Bangkok after a long battle with lung cancer. He could not take oath as an MP of the 11th parliament due to illness.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Engage jail inmates in commercial productions, split profits: Hasina
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia congratulate new Bangladesh government
- Singapore ‘ready’ to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
- OIC secretary general congratulates Hasina in Jeddah meeting speech
- Japan is with Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Ambassador Izumi tells FM Momen
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Crackdown will continue but drug offenders should be helped to reintegrate in society: PM
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- I understand Mirza Fakhrul’s situation, says AL’s Quader