Detained drug suspect dies in alleged Teknaf shootout
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 11:02 AM BdST
A suspect in drug-related cases has been killed in an alleged shootout after they were arrested by police.
The incident occurred early on Monday on the Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Arakan Road (Cox’s Bazar – Teknaf Road) in Huila Union’s Damdamia BGB Checkpost area, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Shamsul Alam aka Burmaiya Shamsu.
Police say Shamsul’s name is on the Department of Narcotics Control’s list of ‘top drug traffickers’.
He was accused in 10 drug-related cases at Teknaf Police Station.
Police arrested the fugitive from Huila on Sunday afternoon, OC Pradeep said.
A police team then took him on a raid to recover yaba based on information he provided.
“Shamsul took them to the Damdamia Checkpost area, where his accomplices were lying in wait zand opened fire. Police returned fire in self-defence. Shamsul was shot at one point in the shootout. His accomplices later fled the scene.”
Shamsul was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where doctors on duty declared him dead, the OC said.
Police say they recovered two firearms, 12 rounds of ammunition and 20,000 yaba tablets from the scene.
Three police personnel were wounded in the operation, the OC added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged Teknaf shootout
- Meghna trawler capsize: Two bodies identified, 18 still missing
- EC to sit Tuesday to decide Kishoreganj-1 seat after Syed Ashraf’s death
- Engage jail inmates in commercial productions, split profits: Hasina
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia congratulate new Bangladesh government
- Singapore ‘ready’ to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
- OIC secretary general congratulates Hasina in Jeddah meeting speech
- Japan is with Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Ambassador Izumi tells FM Momen
Most Read
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- I understand Mirza Fakhrul’s situation, says AL’s Quader
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Bangladesh’s remittance inflows surge with over $1 billion in 18 days in January