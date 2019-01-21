Detained drug suspect dies in alleged Teknaf shootout

The incident occurred early on Monday on the Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Arakan Road (Cox’s Bazar – Teknaf Road) in Huila Union’s Damdamia BGB Checkpost area, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Shamsul Alam aka Burmaiya Shamsu.

Police say Shamsul’s name is on the Department of Narcotics Control’s list of ‘top drug traffickers’.

He was accused in 10 drug-related cases at Teknaf Police Station.

Police arrested the fugitive from Huila on Sunday afternoon, OC Pradeep said.

A police team then took him on a raid to recover yaba based on information he provided.

“Shamsul took them to the Damdamia Checkpost area, where his accomplices were lying in wait zand opened fire. Police returned fire in self-defence. Shamsul was shot at one point in the shootout. His accomplices later fled the scene.”

Shamsul was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where doctors on duty declared him dead, the OC said.

Police say they recovered two firearms, 12 rounds of ammunition and 20,000 yaba tablets from the scene.

Three police personnel were wounded in the operation, the OC added.