Canal grabbers will not be let off the hook, says Mayor Khokon

“No one will be allowed to grab an inch of our canals,” said Khokon at the Kutubkhali canal cleaning operation in Dhaka on Monday.

"The canals in the capital will be restored, leading to the return of clean water streams. The occupiers, regardless of their ideology or the group they belong in, will not be spared,” he said.

"The work of restoring our canals cannot be taken lightly. These canals carry the life blood of modern Dhaka. We want to restore these canals to clean streams,” added Khokon.

The mayor said that illegal structures of various sizes were evicted along 73 kilometres of the 93 kilometre canal in the Dhaka-Narayanganj-Demra area.

The Bangladesh Army is working on the project, he said.

“We will make arrangements for vessels to travel on the canals.”