Canal grabbers will not be let off the hook, says Mayor Khokon
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 04:14 PM BdST
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has warned that the occupation of canals will not be tolerated.
“No one will be allowed to grab an inch of our canals,” said Khokon at the Kutubkhali canal cleaning operation in Dhaka on Monday.
"The canals in the capital will be restored, leading to the return of clean water streams. The occupiers, regardless of their ideology or the group they belong in, will not be spared,” he said.
The mayor said that illegal structures of various sizes were evicted along 73 kilometres of the 93 kilometre canal in the Dhaka-Narayanganj-Demra area.
The Bangladesh Army is working on the project, he said.
“We will make arrangements for vessels to travel on the canals.”
