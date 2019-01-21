Cabinet approves president’s speech to first parliamentary session

The speech was ratified at the first meeting of the new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday.

Briefing the media at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Mohammed Shafiul Alam said: “The president is required by law to deliver an address to the year’s first parliamentary session and the first meeting of the cabinet after its formation.”

The speech is delivered in parliament after it is reviewed and finalised by the cabinet, he explained.

The president’s address in the first parliamentary session of 2019 will emphasise the following points:

# The overall state of the country and its macroeconomic standing

# Initiatives to ensure good governance

# Steps taken in different sectors toward the implementations of Vision-2021 and Vision-2041

# Initiatives to boost the country’s socio-economic development and its success

# Government’s success in achieving agricultural development and food security

# Employment at home and abroad

# Social security coverage

# Systems of local government and rural economy

# Education and health care

# Communication systems

# Implementation of various programmes to develop information communication technology geared towards building a ‘Digital Bangladesh’

# Development in the information and mass communication sectors

# Law and order, public security and defence

# Legislative and judicial activities

# Initiatives to develop public administration

# Achievements in foreign affairs

# Initiatives to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War and to ensure freedom fighters’ welfare

# Administrative principles, strategies, philosophy of development and advancements