Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 07:57 PM BdST
Pro-Awami League Islamist organisation Olama League has demanded a ban on the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament.
The organisation also called for laws against child marriage in the country to be scrapped from a human chain programme near the National Press Club on Monday.
While the ruling party has distanced itself from the Olama League, widely criticised for its controversial activities, central leaders of the Awami League have attended numerous Olama League programmes.
Addressing the demand for banning the BPL, Olama League General Secretary Abul Hasan Sheikh Shariatpuri said the cricket tournament is causing the spread of gambling.
“BPL is turning the country into a breeding ground for gamblers. Bets are placed on every ball. Aside from big-time gamblers, ordinary people are also being drawn towards gambling during cricket tournaments like the BPL and IPL which is completely unconstitutional,” he said.
The Olama League leader also hit out at the Bangladesh Football Federation for promoting women’s football.
“Officials at Bangladesh Football Federation are placing restrictions on marriage to encourage immoral activities such as live-together for which they should be arrested immediately.”
Arguing in favour of child marriage, Abul Hasan said the legal ban on child marriages imposed by the Child Marriage Restraint Act has increased the number of abortions in the country.
“Premarital relationships between boys and girls under the age of 18 have caused an alarmingly high rate of abortions and single mothers,” he said, urging the government to scrap the ‘Kufri law’.
