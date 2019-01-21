ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka

The deceased has been identified as Shamim. Police were not able to provide any additional details about the victim.

Shamim was found dead in a Jamuna Bank ATM booth at J block in Baridhara early on Monday, said Mahfuzur Rahman, inspector of Bhatara Police Station.

“We recovered the body from the booth after it was reported to us. Severe stab injuries were found on his head. We are investigating the situation and are working to find the perpetrators,” he said.

Police have not confirmed whether the booth was robbed.