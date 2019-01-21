Home > Bangladesh

ACC finds 40% doctors absent in inspection of 11 hospitals

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2019 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 07:27 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has found evidence that 40 percent of the doctors supposed to work at 11 hospitals in eight districts, including Dhaka, were absent during their shift.

According to the ACC, 11 percent of the doctors were absent from three hospitals in Dhaka, but 62 percent were absent from seven hospitals outside it.

The hospitals inspected were the Sarkari Kormochari Hospital, Maa O Shishu Sadan and Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka, Upazila health complexes in Mymensingh’s Muktagachha, Tangail’s Delduar, Rangpur’s Pirgachha, Rajshahi’s Godagari, Kushtia’s Kumarkhali, and Pabna’s Atgharia, Pabna General Hospital and Dinajpur General Hospital.

ACC Director General (Administration) Munir Chowdhury told reporters that 11 of their teams conducted the inspection simultaneously from 9am to 2pm on Monday.

"According to the duty rota of two hospitals in Dhaka, 110 doctors were supposed to be present. But only 99 doctors were found working there. The remaining 11 were absent,” said Munir.

"Of the 131 doctors, only 50 were present according to the rota of hospitals in seven districts outside Dhaka," he added.

An employee of Mugda General Hospital emergency department, Md Abu Musa Mia, was fired on the recommendation of the ACC for allegedly accepting a bribe from the relatives of a patient.

Munir said the inspections were conducted based on complaints received through the ACC’s hotline from patients suffering at government hospitals.

