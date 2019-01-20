SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27

She made the announcement to reporters following a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee on the exams at the Secretariat on Sunday.

“This year all coaching centres across the country must be closed from Jan 27 to Feb 27,” the minister said.

Last year the government shuttered coaching centres three days before the examinations amid widespread allegations of question paper leaks.

This year 2,573,851 students will sit for the secondary school completion examinations at 4,964 centres, Dipu Moni said.

The SSC theory examinations are to be held from Feb 2 to Feb 25. The practical exam for Music is to be held on Feb 26, while the other practical exams will be held between Feb 27 and Mar 12.

The examinees will first sit for the multiple choice question (MCQ) section of the test and then the essay/creative section.

All students are required to be at the examination centre at least a half-hour before the start of the exam, the education minister said.

Minister of State for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.