SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 05:37 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni says coaching centres must be closed from Jan 27, a week before the start of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams until the tests come to an end.
She made the announcement to reporters following a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee on the exams at the Secretariat on Sunday.
“This year all coaching centres across the country must be closed from Jan 27 to Feb 27,” the minister said.
Last year the government shuttered coaching centres three days before the examinations amid widespread allegations of question paper leaks.
This year 2,573,851 students will sit for the secondary school completion examinations at 4,964 centres, Dipu Moni said.
The SSC theory examinations are to be held from Feb 2 to Feb 25. The practical exam for Music is to be held on Feb 26, while the other practical exams will be held between Feb 27 and Mar 12.
The examinees will first sit for the multiple choice question (MCQ) section of the test and then the essay/creative section.
All students are required to be at the examination centre at least a half-hour before the start of the exam, the education minister said.
Minister of State for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
- Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni
- Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Two die in bus-truck collision in Brahmanbaria
Most Read
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Mexico fuel pipeline blast kills 73, witnesses describe horror
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- We must work hard to keep winning: Hasina
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Rape survivor shot dead in India for not withdrawing case
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Indian opposition stages giant joint rally to oust Modi