Singapore ‘ready’ to strengthen relations with Bangladesh

Published: 20 Jan 2019 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 10:13 PM BdST

The government of Singapore is ready to strengthen relations with the new government of Bangladesh, the foreign ministry says.

Consul of Singapore in Bangladesh William Chik expressed the intention while making an introductory call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the latter’s office on Sunday.

He congratulated Momen on behalf of the foreign minister of Singapore on his taking office.

Momen praised Singapore and its dynamic people for the tremendous economic success.

He requested Chik to take initiatives to reduce huge bilateral trade deficits that tilt heavily in favour of the city state.

The foreign minister also asked Singapore to take in more skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

He thanked the Southeast Asian country for standing beside Bangladesh with humanitarian assistance in relation to the Rohingya crisis and urged its continued cooperation to resolve the issue.

Momen also sought Singapore’s support for Bangladesh’s development strides.

