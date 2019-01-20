Singapore ‘ready’ to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 10:13 PM BdST
The government of Singapore is ready to strengthen relations with the new government of Bangladesh, the foreign ministry says.
Consul of Singapore in Bangladesh William Chik expressed the intention while making an introductory call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the latter’s office on Sunday.
He congratulated Momen on behalf of the foreign minister of Singapore on his taking office.
Momen praised Singapore and its dynamic people for the tremendous economic success.
The foreign minister also asked Singapore to take in more skilled manpower from Bangladesh.
He thanked the Southeast Asian country for standing beside Bangladesh with humanitarian assistance in relation to the Rohingya crisis and urged its continued cooperation to resolve the issue.
Momen also sought Singapore’s support for Bangladesh’s development strides.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan is with Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Ambassador Izumi tells FM Momen
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Crackdown will continue but drug offenders should be helped to reintegrate in society: PM
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- Committee to review new wage recommendations for journalists: Hasan Mahmud
- Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
- Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni
- Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks