RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon

RAB Law and Media Branch Director Mufti Mahmud Khan told bdnews24.com: “He was arrested around 1 am on Sunday aboard a bus travelling from Haluaghat to Dhaka.”

According to law enforcers, Mamunur Rashid Ripon aka Rezaul Karim aka Reza is a top tier neo-JMB leader.

Investigators say Ripon was responsible for supplying arms, explosives and money to the militants who carried out the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan on Jul 1, 2016.

According to Mufti Mahmud Khan, Ripon was in possession of Tk 150,000 at the time of his arrest.

Additional information will be provided at a press conference at the RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar later on Sunday, he added.