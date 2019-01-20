Home > Bangladesh

Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2019 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 01:28 PM BdST

A 15-year-old youth has allegedly been accused of raping a four-year-old child in Feni.

The incident took place in Hirapur village of Jaylashkar Union in Daganbhuiyan Upazila on Friday, said Md Saleh Ahmed, chief of the local police station.

Police detained the accused teenager on Saturday after a case was filed against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act by the child’s mother.

The detainee was produced in court on Saturday night and was referred to a juvenile detention centre in Gazipur, according to the police.  

The detainee, a resident of Hirapur village, worked at a local workshop.

The child was released to her family after a medical test at Feni Sadar Hospital.

A few days ago, the mother took her child on a visit to her parents at Hirapur.

The accused, who is a neighbour of her parents, raped the child after taking her outside the home, OC Ahmed said.

The child was taken to hospital after she fell sick after the incident.

