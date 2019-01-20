OIC secretary general congratulates Hasina in Jeddah meeting speech
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST
The OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her historic election victory and reiterated his hope that under her leadership Bangladesh will “continue on its path to peace, development and progress”.
He made these remarks during his commencement statement at the OIC Senior Officials Meeting in preparation for the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in the UAE later this year.
The secretary-general also expressed his felicitations during a hour-long call on him by Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque on Sunday at Jeddah, the foreign ministry said.
Earlier, the foreign secretary opened the three-day long Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah.
Bangladesh, being the outgoing Chair of the 45th CFM, had organised the last iteration of the council in Dhaka in 2018.
Haque opened the Senior Officials Meeting by making a statement and handed over the chair to the Head of Delegation from the UAE – led by its Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Amb Yusef Yacoub Al Hosani.
The Bangladesh delegation included the Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC Golam Mosih.
The foreign secretary highlighted Bangladesh’s role in outlining the “Islamic values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development” under the direct leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
