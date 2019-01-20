Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna

The incident took place in Sreepur village of Lakshmipur union in Atgharia Upazila, said Moniruzzaman, chief of Ataikula Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Sreepur He was the joint general secretary of the Jubo League branch of Lakshmipur Union.

Before that Hafizur was a regional leader of banned extremist outfit Purba Bangla Communist Party (ML Lal Pataka) of Ataikula, according to the police.

Hafiz and Sabbir Hossain, another resident of the same locality, had a long-running dispute over fishing rights in the local Chotra Beel area, OC Moniruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

“Sabbir and Hafiz were involved in an altercation on Saturday afternoon. That night, a group of perpetrators attacked Hafiz while he was alone. He died on his way to hospital.”

“Fishes found in the Chotra Beel are worth about a million taka. As fishing season came closer, the dispute escalated and finally led to a murder,” the locals said.

Police initially suspect Sabbir in connection with the incident, OC Moniruzzaman said.

Sabbir has been at large since the incident took place. Police are trying to arrest him, he added.