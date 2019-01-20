Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj

The accident occurred on the Madanpur-Bhulta-Joydebpur road in the Bastal area on Sunday morning, said Sonargaon Police SI Md Enamur.

The dead have been identified as Shahidullah, 40, Momen, 40, Ripon, 30, and Raju, 35.

According to SI Enamur the vehicle veered out of control and went off the road into the ditch.

The bodies were taken from the crash scene by the relatives of the dead, the police official said.