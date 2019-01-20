Home > Bangladesh

Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2019 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 01:41 PM BdST

Four people have been killed after a car crashed into a ditch in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.

The accident occurred on the Madanpur-Bhulta-Joydebpur road in the Bastal area on Sunday morning, said Sonargaon Police SI Md Enamur.

The dead have been identified as Shahidullah, 40, Momen, 40, Ripon, 30, and Raju, 35.

According to SI Enamur the vehicle veered out of control and went off the road into the ditch.

The bodies were taken from the crash scene by the relatives of the dead, the police official said.

