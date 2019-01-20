Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'

Sharmin Jahan, an additional superintendent of police in the Criminal Investigation Department, told bdnews24.com on Sunday night about Kaiser’s arrest.

Kaiser has a number of cases against him in different police stations over the ‘fraud business’, Sharmin said.

CID Special SP Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki told bdnews24.com Kaiser had formed an organisation named New Way Multi-Purpose Cooperative and took money from a number of people for the organisation.

The organisation was closed around eight years ago and those who had invested money in it sued Kaiser, Abdullah said.

Kaiser had warrants for his arrest in the cases and police arrested him at Elephant Road at 9:30pm in a case started against him at the Banani Police Station in 2014, Abdullah added.

Kaiser Hamid. File Photo

Kaisar Hamid is known as one of the best defenders Bangladesh has produced. He played for the Mohammadan Sporting Club.

His mother Rani Hamid is one of the greatest chess players of Bangladesh. His father former army officer Abdul Hamid was also a sport organiser.

After retiring from football in the early 90s, Kaiser made headlines by joining the Zaker Party. He also contested in parliamentary elections with the party’s ‘rose’ symbol.