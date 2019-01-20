Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 11:12 PM BdST
Police have arrested former Bangladesh football team captain Kaiser Hamid on charges of swindling people out of their money.
Sharmin Jahan, an additional superintendent of police in the Criminal Investigation Department, told bdnews24.com on Sunday night about Kaiser’s arrest.
Kaiser has a number of cases against him in different police stations over the ‘fraud business’, Sharmin said.
CID Special SP Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki told bdnews24.com Kaiser had formed an organisation named New Way Multi-Purpose Cooperative and took money from a number of people for the organisation.
The organisation was closed around eight years ago and those who had invested money in it sued Kaiser, Abdullah said.
Kaiser had warrants for his arrest in the cases and police arrested him at Elephant Road at 9:30pm in a case started against him at the Banani Police Station in 2014, Abdullah added.
Kaiser Hamid. File Photo
His mother Rani Hamid is one of the greatest chess players of Bangladesh. His father former army officer Abdul Hamid was also a sport organiser.
After retiring from football in the early 90s, Kaiser made headlines by joining the Zaker Party. He also contested in parliamentary elections with the party’s ‘rose’ symbol.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan is with Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Ambassador Izumi tells FM Momen
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Crackdown will continue but drug offenders should be helped to reintegrate in society: PM
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- Committee to review new wage recommendations for journalists: Hasan Mahmud
- Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
- Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni
- Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India