Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 01:38 PM BdST
A drug suspect has been killed during an alleged shootout involving police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel in Teknaf on Sunday morning after he was detained by law enforcers.
The incident occurred at North Jaliapara of Teknaf municipality early Sunday morning, said Lt
Col Md Asaduzzaman Chowdhury, the captain of BGB’s Teknaf-2 Battalion.
The deceased has been identified Mushtaq Ahmed alias Muchhu, 35.
Mushtaq was a listed drug dealer, named in over 10 cases started with the Teknaf police, according to BGB personnel.
Asaduzzaman said that Mushtaq was detained on Saturday evening from the Teknaf municipal area.
Police and BGB later took him on a raid to recover yaba when Mushtaq’s accomplices opened fire on them and the law enforcers retaliated, he added.
At one point during the gunfight, Mushtaq was found lying at the scene with bullet-wounds.
He was rushed to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to BGB personnel.
Two BGB and one police personnel were injured in the shootout while 10,000 yaba tablets and a firearm were recovered from the scene, said Asaduzzaman.
