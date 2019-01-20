Crackdown will continue but drug offenders should be helped to reintegrate in society: PM
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 08:09 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered continuation of the drive against drugs but said opportunities should be created for offenders willing to return to ‘normal life’ to reintegrate into society.
Her remarks came on Sunday amidst the news that a group of ‘listed’ drug traffickers have agreed to surrender to police.
The prime minister met the top home ministry officials on Sunday as part of her inspection of different ministries and directorates after she formed government for the third consecutive term.
“We can understand the plight of a family having a drug addict in their midst,” she said, “That is why we have to conduct the campaign more extensively.”
Hasina stressed the need for raising public awareness about the ills of drug addiction and running campaigns by involving people from all levels of society.
“It’s not that the offenders will correct themselves if we take action against them. Rather, it is very important to bring them back to a healthy lifestyle," she said.
The prime minister also highlighted the recent incident of pirates and bandits in the Sundarbans returning to the normal way of life by surrendering to the authorities and the government helping them rehabilitate.
There have been news of death of suspected drug traffickers in ‘shootout’ with the law-enforcing agencies throughout the country almost every day since the crackdown began in May last year following the prime minister’s directive. However, it has not been possible to end drug trade.
At the start of 2019, there was discussion at the government high-up about giving opportunities to yaba traders to surrender themselves. Later, the matter began to take shape when a group of ‘marked’ drug traffickers in Cox’s Bazar contacted police and expressed interest to turn themselves in.
There have been reports that a hundred ‘listed drug traffickers’ have gathered at some place in Cox’s Bazar under ‘safe custody’.
The drug offenders will go back to the illegal trade if they do not have enough scope for rehabilitation, said the prime minister during her meeting at the home ministry, adding that the war against drugs should continue.
“We need to adopt multiple measures to find out the drug traffickers, users and create a drug-free society. Those who want to return to their families and society should be given enough opportunities,” Hasina insisted.
She directed extension of the services of drug rehabilitation centres to treat the drug addicts and also to engage the public on top of the law-enforcing agencies.
“We need to free the country of drugs, violence, terrorism and corruption to make it a developed one. Those working in this ministry should aim for that.”
Following the terror attack on Holey Artisan Bakery on Jul 1, 2016, awareness campaigns were launched amidst anti-militant operations by the security agencies involving school and college students, university teachers, guardians, imams, religious preachers and people from different strata of society.
“It became easier to curb terrorism once we got everyone on board and created awareness on the issue. We should continue doing that,” said the prime minister.
