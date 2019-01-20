Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 03:23 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has rescheduled the submission date of the investigation report in the corruption case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabroto Sikder deferred the deadline to Feb 26 after ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain, the investigating officer in the case, failed to submit the report on Sunday.
Former BNP leader Nazmul Huda filed the case against Sinha with the Shahbagh Police on Sept 27 of last year.
The case was initially transferred to the general recording division of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court the following day. The matter was then forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Commission after charges of corruption had been made out.
In the case, Huda accused Sinha of abuse of power and asking for a bribe of around Tk 30 million in his chambers while he was the chief justice.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
- Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni
- Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Two die in bus-truck collision in Brahmanbaria
Most Read
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Mexico fuel pipeline blast kills 73, witnesses describe horror
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- We must work hard to keep winning: Hasina
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Rape survivor shot dead in India for not withdrawing case
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Indian opposition stages giant joint rally to oust Modi