Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 03:23 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has rescheduled the submission date of the investigation report in the corruption case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabroto Sikder deferred the deadline to Feb 26 after ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain, the investigating officer in the case, failed to submit the report on Sunday.

Former BNP leader Nazmul Huda filed the case against Sinha with the Shahbagh Police on Sept 27 of last year.

The case was initially transferred to the general recording division of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court the following day. The matter was then forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Commission after charges of corruption had been made out.

In the case, Huda accused Sinha of abuse of power and asking for a bribe of around Tk 30 million in his chambers while he was the chief justice.

