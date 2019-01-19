Two die in bus-truck collision in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2019 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 10:56 AM BdST
Two people have been killed and eight others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Brahmanbaria.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the Shashai area of Bijoynagar Upazila around 5 am on Saturday, according to the police.
One of the dead was bus driver while another was an assistant of the truck driver, police said. They have yet to be identified.
A bus, operated by London Express Ltd, was heading to Sylhet and collided with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, killing two people on the spot, said Mohammad Hossain, chief of Khatihata Highway Police Outpost in Brahmanbaria.
One of the injured has been taken to Dhaka and two others were admitted to Sylhet hospital. The rest left the hospital after receiving first aid, he added.
More stories
