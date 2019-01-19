Home > Bangladesh

Two die in bus-truck collision in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2019 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 10:56 AM BdST

Two people have been killed and eight others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Brahmanbaria.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the Shashai area of Bijoynagar Upazila around 5 am on Saturday, according to the police.

One of the dead was bus driver while another was an assistant of the truck driver, police said. They have yet to be identified.

A bus, operated by London Express Ltd, was heading to Sylhet and collided with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, killing two people on the spot, said Mohammad Hossain, chief of Khatihata Highway Police Outpost in Brahmanbaria.   

One of the injured has been taken to Dhaka and two others were admitted to Sylhet hospital. The rest left the hospital after receiving first aid, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Two die in Brahmanbaria road crash

Avert Kuwait-like incidents: FM

Indian firm supplied ‘faulty’ capsules: State minister

Rohingyas flee India into Bangladesh

Locals stop cutting of century-old trees

Fire devastates Ctg warehouses

Trawler capsize: 20 still missing

Teknaf UP member Md Anamul Hoque had announced his surrender on Facebook.

Yaba traders to surrender by end of Jan: Minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.